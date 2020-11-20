BYFIELD — Although a motion to return to a remote learning mode failed to pass Wednesday night, the Triton Regional School District School Committee will meet again on Monday to discuss creating a new data dashboard for moving forward.
Students in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury returned to their classrooms in a hybrid learning model in late October.
According to state numbers, Newbury had 43 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus as of Nov. 11, up 15.1% in a two-week period. Salisbury also jumped 15.3% and has 109 cases of the coronavirus and Rowley was also up 11.6% and stands at 87 confirmed cases.
According to School Committee chairwoman Nerissa Wallen, the district has seen two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus over the past two weeks.
"There was a case associated with bus 11 in Rowley but there were no close contacts associated with that case," Wallen said. "There was also a case in the middle school with no close contacts."
Wallen also said that School Committee member Paul Lees presented a motion to return to the hybrid learning model from Thanksgiving until the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but it failed, 7-1, Wednesday night .
"The district will remain in hybrid mode until further discussion," Wallen said. "We are definitely seeing increases in case in all of our three towns over the last three weeks."
The School Committee voted to hold another meeting Monday, Nov. 23 to discuss putting together a more extensive data dashboard for dealing with the challenges of the remaining school year in the midst of the global pandemic.
"We are talking about things like the number of close contacts within a school which is something that we have not looked at before," Wallen said. "Sometimes the case will generate no close contacts. Sometimes it will generate 30. That is something that we will have to consider, because that goes directly to staffing. It is staffing that drives the schools and, if you have too many staff in quarantine, you just don't have the bodies to make the school work."
The data dashboard would also be used when considering a longer term transition for the entire district.
"We will be looking at what the dashboard will look like and what will be in it," she said. "We will be looking at whether or not it will be produced weekly and whether or not it may contain triggers for further School Committee meetings. That would be the biggest thing I would hope to get out of Monday's meeting."
The School Committee also sent an email to district families on Thursday informing them that it intends to discuss proactive steps it may take when it comes to the increased risk of cases following the coming Thanksgiving holiday.
Wallen urged students and their families in the district to have small family gatherings on Thanksgiving.
"I think that is going to be really important," she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
