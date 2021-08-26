BYFIELD — Students and staff in the Triton Regional School District will report to classes wearing face masks after the School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to follow the state's latest guidance.
Earlier in the day, state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley instituted a public school mask mandate until at least Oct. 1.
"Masks are mandated in schools ages 5 and up," Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said.
Under Riley's guidance, middle and high schools may be allowed to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff after Oct. 1, but only if they meet what is expected to be a vaccination rate of 80%.
Triton has scheduled Sept. 7 as its first day of school. The School Committee met in the Triton Regional High School library to discuss and vote on the new mandate Wednesday night.
The new school year will not include remote learning, Forget said.
"That means, as an option or as a requirement," Forget said. "We are not allowed to offer remote learning as it does not meet the time-on learning requirement."
A student who is quarantining would be allowed to learn remotely for a limited time if the school is prepared for the situation, according to the state. But, according to Forget, Triton is not able to accommodate such a situation.
"With such late notice, I can tell you right now that we are not set up to offer remote learning to students who are quarantining," he said.
Forget said students who need to quarantine will be treated the same as anyone else with an excused medical absence. Their daily work must be completed at home, he said.
Triton would provide educational services within the home or hospital setting for any student unable to attend school due to a documented, long-term medical need or condition.
The district will lift its prior social distancing restrictions and instead encourage people to stay a minimum of 3 feet from one another as much as possible.
The district will also continue to use its outdoor tents for classes, lunch and activities. Elementary school students will be asked to stay at least 6 feet from each other during lunch while middle and high schoolers will be asked to keep a 3-foot distance.
Students will also be required to wear masks and keep their windows open at all times while on school transportation.
"This is a federal requirement," Forget said.
Three parents spoke during the meeting's public comment section and each voiced opposition to a mask mandate.
Byfield resident Chris Fuller told the School Committee that parents have the right to make health decisions for their children granted to them by God and not the government.
"I am saying to you tonight, 'Ignore this mask mandate ... .'" Fuller said. "You have the power to do this."
The committee did not, however, heed the trio's advice, voting unanimously to accept the state's guidance.
