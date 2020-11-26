NEWBURYPORT – Scout Troop 21 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to boost the blood supply this holiday season with a blood donor day Dec. 24 at the Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low St.
The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In a press release, the Scouts noted that the pandemic has made blood donations even more important. Every blood donation is an opportunity to help an accident victim, a surgical patient or a child battling leukemia, to name a few.
Anyone 17 or older, weighing 110 pounds or more and feeling in good health may be eligible to donate blood. To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
