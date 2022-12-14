BYFIELD — For the fourth year, Newbury Scout Troop 44 will be placing a wreath on each veteran’s grave in Newbury, Byfield and Newburyport.
On Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, the troop will help Newbury burial grounds and cemeteries to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes.
A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., followed by wreath placement. All are welcome to attend the ceremony and to place wreaths.
