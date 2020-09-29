Truck crashes into Amesbury house, damaging natural gas line

AMESBURY – Clarks Road near Main Street was closed for at least an hour on Tuesday morning after a box truck crashed into a house breaking a natural gas line. As a precaution, nearby residents of 4 Clarks Road were evacuated around 11:15 a.m. after some natural gas escaped.
As a National Grid team arrived at the scene, Amesbury firefighters connected a hose to a hydrant on Main Street at the bottom of Clarks Road just in case more gas escaped once the truck was removed from the house, one emergency responder said.
Amesbury police Chief William Scholtz was among officers blocking off Main Street in both directions while others blocked off Clarks Road past the house. Roughly 30 minutes later, Main Street reopened to traffic.
Clarks Road, located near Lowell's Boat Shop, is a popular cut-through street between Main Street and Route 110 at the intersection of Elm Street. The Fairfield Inn is located at the intersection.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
