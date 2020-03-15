WEST NEWBURY — A three-axle dump truck spilled diesel fuel near the Rocks Village Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the West Newbury Fire Department.
Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Church Street. A commercial dump truck had a mechanical failure that ruptured a saddle fuel tank, according to the statement.
The West Newbury Police Department, West Newbury Public Works, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Massachusetts State Police all responded for support.
A quick-thinking resident used a plastic bin to capture much of the leaking fuel, according to the statement. Fire and police investigators estimate 25-30 gallons of fuel spilled in total, but less than half that amount ended up on the ground thanks to the Good Samaritan, according to the Fire Department.
The vehicle was removed from the scene and Fire Department and DPW crews were able to contain the spill, according to the statement. It is believed that there was no impact to the nearby Merrimack River, according to the statement.
The state DEP is coordinating with environmental clean-up crews to clean up and remove contaminated soil under the direction of DEP, the West Newbury Fire Department and West Newbury DPW.
