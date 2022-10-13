SALISBURY — The spirit of Halloween will take over the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot at Salisbury Beach on Oct. 27 as the community comes together for Trunk or Treat.
The free event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., is sponsored by the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Commission, and was created by Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz last year.
Businesses, organizations and community members will decorate their vehicles and give out treats and swag from their trunks as children dressed in their Halloween costumes stroll through the parking lot going trunk to trunk to trick-or-treat.
Roketenetz said she came up with the idea thanks to her own two children. She said living in a rural neighborhood means houses are more spread out and that there are fewer children out trick-or-treating.
“I grew up where there were just literally hundreds of kids out on Halloween, and you walked from door to door to door, which were very close to each other,” Roketenetz said. “And while you were doing that, you would run into your buddies, but everybody would be in costume, so you’d be like, ‘Hey, is that you Joey under the mask?’”
She called it a sentiment heard from other families, and that last year more than 100 children came with their costumes on and trick-or-treat bags ready. The kids were not the only ones getting involved in the fun last year, Roketenetz said.
“We had several seniors decorate trunks and gave them an opportunity to do the trick-or-treating, and that’s probably something fond in their memories that they don’t get to do in their complexes because they don’t get any children coming to their doors,” Roketenetz said. “So overall, it’s just a great community event that brings back a lot of the traditions of Halloween that sometimes are a little more complicated when you’re in an area that is so spread out.”
Roketenetz said this event is a wonderful opportunity for businesses, parent groups, organizations and families to come out and show their spirit. Salisbury Lions Club Vice President A.J. Pappas said via email that he and his family could not agree more.
“Trunk or Treat is an event my family looks forward to each year. We can always count on Jen Roketenetz to put on a great family event. This one is the best. People decorate their cars and hang out in costumes while kids go from trunk to trunk and gather candy,” Pappas said. “This year, my car will be sponsored by the Salisbury Lions Club. We plan to make it a fun and slightly scary experience to get candy from my haunted trunk. Come on out and see how people transform their vehicles into spooky and ghastly creations.”
Candy donations and sponsorships are being accepted.
Event details are posted on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Commission Facebook page, and people can go to https://www.salisburyma.gov/ and look at community events under Parks and Recreation for more information.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
