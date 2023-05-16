NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room invites viewers to join them for a screening of "Truth Tellers," on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. - a film that chronicles the work of artist Robert Shetterly, whose portraits present contemporary Americans fighting for peace, racial equity, environmental justice and indigenous rights. The screening will be followed by refreshments at The PEG Center for Art and Activism (3 Harris St.), where some of Shetterly’s work is on display in the exhibit “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism.”
For more information, reach out to Rebecca Fundis at: nbptmovies@gmail.com, and Paula Estey at: pe12x12@yahoo.com.
