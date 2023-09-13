BYFIELD — TTS Players will be holding open auditions and or sign-ups for area youths (ages 5-13) for “A Christmas Carol” at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
Those who audition may choose one of the two audition dates: Sunday, Sept 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; or Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The auditions will consist of readings from the script and singing up to 16 bars of a favorite song to gauge vocal range. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear as they may be asked to learn basic dance steps.
Rehearsals will be held Sundays, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., beginning on Sept. 24. Production fee is $175. There is no charge to audition.
Performance dates are Friday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov 18, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.
All auditions, rehearsals and performances will be held at the Byfield Community Arts Center in Byfield. For more information, visit the TTS Players Facebook page, contact Mike Fay at 978-476-6053 or email coachmikefay@gmail.com.
