BYFIELD — TTS Players presents “High School Musical Jr.” with a cast of local teenage actors at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
Performances will be held Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and all the students of East High School must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show will feature danceable songs such as “Start of Something New,” We’re All in This Together,” “Bob to the Top” and “Status Quo.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children/seniors. Free admission for children under 4.
Reserve tickets by emailing coachmikefay@gmail.com and pick up and pay at the door. Make checks payable to TTS or Venmo: Mike-8F
Tickets available at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. For more information, call or text 978-476-6053.
