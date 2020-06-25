NEWBURYPORT — Historian Kate Clifford Larson will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her biography of Harriet Tubman, “Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Larson about Tubman’s many courageous and brilliantly executed excursions into slave territory to guide family and friends to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
Larson will also talk about Tubman’s lesser-known work after the Civil War to help people freed from slavery and to advance women’s suffrage.
Other topics will include Larson’s work as a consultant on the award-winning 2019 film “Harriet.” She will also talk about the concept of the “usable past” in how history is written, and why post-Civil War historical narratives often obscured the horrors of slavery and until recently consigned Tubman to be a subject primarily of juvenile biographies.
Local historian Jack Santos will also visit the show to discuss the upcoming pandemic version of If This House Could Talk to be held during what would have been the traditional Yankee Homecoming week of July 26 through Aug. 2.
Joining Santos will be Barb Bailey of the Newburyport Preservation Trust and Sharon Spieldenner, archivist at Newburyport Public Library. For more information about If This House Could Talk, visit www.walkNewburyport.com.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
