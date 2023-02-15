NEWBURYPORT — The city's hunt for a new Department of Public Services director may take longer than anticipated after the mayor announced on Wednesday that acting director Jamie Tuccolo will be taking his talents over the river as Salisbury's director of public works.
Mayor Sean Reardon confirmed Tuccolo would be leaving the city on Friday, March 3.
Tuccolo has been with the city since 2008 and served as deputy DPS director for five years, before becoming the acting director after former director Anthony Furnari retired in August.
The city's DPS Director Screening Committee has interviewed four candidates, including Tuccolo, for the job so far and Reardon said in an email that he will be interviewing a pair of candidates, who are working as DPS directors in other municipalities, on Friday.
"As disappointed as I am that Jamie will not be staying in Newburyport as my director, I couldn’t be happier for him and his opportunity in Salisbury," he said.
Reardon went on to say Tuccolo has worked hard in his career and added, "as good a manger as he is, he is even a better person."
"He has been so instrumental in everything I’ve tried to do since taking office, from streets and sidewalks, to snow removal, to sewage system issues on Plum Island, to the reorganization of Parks and the everyday responses to residents in the city. Jamie has changed the culture down at DPS these last few months and he is leaving the department better than he found it,' he said.
Town Manager Neil Harrington confirmed Salisbury had hired Tuccolo, who will be paid an annual salary of $147,000. His first day on the job is expected to be March 6.
"We had an attractive pool of candidates and each person who interviewed with the screening committee and the Board of Selectmen did a good job. Mr. Tuccolo performed the best and we are very confident he will be a good fit here. This is a critical position for the town to fill, because it is one of our most active departments. We have a number of high-priority items the new director will need to dive right into, like finishing the Lafayette Road sewer project and continuing supervision of the new water system," Harrington said.
Tuccolo's imminent departure comes less than a year after Furnari retired and Parks Director Lise Reid was let go. Reid's position was eliminated in July as part of Reardon's plan to roll the Parks Department into DPS.
The mayor pulled his Parks proposal before a City Council vote last September but he resubmitted an updated plan earlier this year.
Reardon said in an email Wednesday that he remains very confident in his Parks plan.
"Municipal government is about putting good systems in place. This plan is the best way forward for our parks, regardless of who is in those positions. We are putting some internal measures in place, so DPS should not miss a beat because of all the hard work Jamie Tuccolo has done as deputy and acting director," he said.
The mayor also said Tuccolo has been instrumental in putting the city's rolling five-year streets and sidewalks plan into place.
"Now we just need to continue to implement it. We have an excellent team in place at DPS that will be able to work with our contractors to execute this plan," he said.
The mayor went on to say it would be unrealistic to have a new DPS director in place by March 3.
"We hope to have an offer out by then. Any candidate will need to give notice, so it will take a little longer for them to come on board. We are finalizing plans for a transition and will keep the community aware of any changes. We look forward to working with the excellent DPS team to ensure residents’ needs are met during this transition," he said.
Tuccolo was appointed acting director in August but city charter rules required that his appointment be extended by way of a City Council vote.
At-Large Councilor Bruce Vogel was the only dissenting vote to extend Tuccolo's acting director tenure during Monday's City Council meeting but said he was sad to see him go.
"I'm sorry to see DPS has lost another solid individual who contributed a lot to the department and our city. My solitary vote in not extending his temporary appointment Monday night was purely based on the process and, in my opinion, the misinterpretation of the rules as outlined in our charter," he said.
At-Large City Councilor Connie Preston said in a text message that, "Salisbury's gain is a big loss for Newburyport."
"During his time as acting director, Jamie has shown tremendous leadership and DPS has gotten more done than ever, including the very successful streets and sidewalks plan," Preston said.
Preston added Tuccolo was an excellent resource to her during her years as chair of the Tree Commission, as well as her time as a city councilor.
"Jamie is well respected by our DPS staff, and they are very loyal to him, due to his strong leadership. I am disappointed that we didn't have a chance to continue with him through the DPS director hiring process. But he hasn’t been shown the respect he deserves from several councilors and I don't blame him for taking another opportunity. I wish Jamie nothing but the best and I'm certain he will be very successful in Salisbury," she said.
At-Large Councilor Afroz Kahn said in a text message that she was also sad to see Tuccolo go.
"Jamie Tuccolo has been a dedicated city employee for many years. I am sorry to see him go but also happy for his promotion to directorship in the town of Salisbury," she said.
