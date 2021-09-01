Turco elected vice president of Mass. Bar Association

BOSTON — Attorney Damian J. Turco of Newburyport has been elected vice president of the Massachusetts Bar Association for the 2021-22 membership, which began on Sept. 1.
Turco will serve as a member of the MBA’s leadership team alongside incoming President Thomas M. Bond, who will focus his term on strengthening the bar’s role as a partner to members of the legal profession, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, according to a press release.
Turco is the managing partner at Turco Legal PC, an eight-attorney divorce and family law firm with offices in Andover, Boston, Newburyport and Newton. Since 2008, he and his practice have represented clients through divorce, child custody and other family law matters.
Turco is also the co-founder and president of JusticeApp, Inc., a legal technology company with the mission of eliminating injustice nationwide. JusticeApp is a mobile app that aggregates free legal resources and offers low-cost form generation and secure data storage to simplify the legal system for unrepresented parties and the transfer of sensitive information between parties and lawyers, according to the release.
While serving as MBA vice president, Turco is also a member of the MBA’s Executive Management Board and Budget & Finance Committee. He previously served as chair of the MBA’s Law Practice Management Section Council, where he helped develop and launch the MBA’s Mock Interview Program. Since 2013, he has chaired, participated in or overseen more than 35 law practice management programs and publications, and he regularly mentors other lawyers on practice management, leadership and family law practice.
Turco graduated from Bryant College in 1999, and from New England Law - Boston in 2008. He grew up in Andover and lives in Newburyport with his wife, Melina, and three daughters.
