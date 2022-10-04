NEWBURYPORT — Having raised a cool $10,000 during its Turkey Classic golf tournament to help families enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving meal last year, the Greater Newburyport Dads Club will be back it again next month with its third annual fundraiser.
Matthew Blanchette said the goal this year is to raise $15,000 for area organizations during its Nov. 5 tournament at the Apple Hill Golf Course in East Kingston, New Hampshire.
The Greater Newburyport Dads Club unofficially started about eight years ago when Blanchette and friends began commiserating weekly at the Neptune Club where plenty of stories were shared over cheap draft beer.
Over the next few months, the group expanded to about 40 guys who would then meet up at local watering holes and other establishments. During those meetings the dads came to the realization they were in a position to pool their efforts and raise money for the Friends gf Newburyport Youth Services while doing something they all enjoyed, smacking a golf ball around.
That led to the creation of the first Turkey Classic golf tournament which ended up raising $4,600 for the organization. The money was then spent on Thanksgiving meals for area families in need.
Last year, the tournament raised more than double the amount and gave away roughly $1,000 to 10 different organizations, including the First Parish Food Pantry. the Salvation Army, the Veterans Legacy Initiative, the Lazarus House, the Pettengil House, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Paul's Church, Our Neighbor's Table and Friends of the Newburyport Youth Services.
Asked what prompted him and others to transform a social event into a living and breathing charity endeavor, Blanchette spoke about the importance of building a sense of community.
"It's definitely a labor of love," Blanchette said.
Blanchette, who has been a knight for three years and has lived in the city for more than 20 years, said this year's golf tournament will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, with a shotgun start and featuring a scramble format.
A scramble format, Blanchette explained, means that each foursome uses the best hit ball as the starting point for each golfer. That ensures everyone has fun, even if one is not exactly Jack Nicklaus or Tom Watson.
"Whether you're a professional golfer or a holiday turkey that only gets out once in a while there's room for everyone," Blanchette said.
Graham Wright, another Dads Club member, said golf was one of the first social activities people starting doing as COVID-19 restrictions began easing up.
"Everybody had a thirst to do something," Wright said, explaining how the tournament came to be.
"it's a very relaxed atmosphere, people are out having fun," Wright, a Newburyport resident, added.
There is room for 144 golfers in the tournament and there is still space available, Blanchette added. It costs $135 to golf with hole sponsorships available at $520. A tee sponsorship can be had for $1,060. Organizers are still in the process of lining up recipients and charities interested in being considered should reach out to Blanchette at 978-697-5135.
Those looking to looking to play, sponsor or donate can visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-kofc-turkey-classic-registration-343364952817
