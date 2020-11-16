NEWBURY — The food pantry at First Parish Church of Newbury could use about 15 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving next week.
In addition to turkeys, the Newbury Food Pantry is in need of dish soap, chicken broth and flour.
If anyone is able to donate a turkey, please contact Irene Troy at 978-420-2485 prior to purchase. Donations will needed between 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Additionally, the food pantry could always use snack crackers and gluten-free food of any type.
The food pantry is open every Friday with the exception of federal holidays. It will be closed the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day 2021.
Online orders for food can be placed between noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Thursdays. To access the order form, visit https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/newburyabout.
