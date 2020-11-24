NEWBURYPORT – Turning Point and Operation Warming Hearts will present a drive-thru Santa's Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Turning Point, which supervises group homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a dozen communities, will hold the drive-thru event at 5 Perry Way from 3-6 p.m. that day. The event is set up following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect everyone from the coronavirus.
Santa Claus and his elves will be there, helped by staff from Turning Point and Donald Jarvis and his team of volunteers.
For more on the web: www.turningpointinc.org.
