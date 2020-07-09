Turning Point names new president

NEWBURYPORT – The board of directors for Turning Point Inc. announced the appointment of Alan J. Klein as the company’s president and CEO.
Klein spent a combined 36 years at Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps, where his roles ranged from program director to president of the organization.
During a brief respite from RFK, he served as deputy assistant commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services. Through the years, Klein has dedicated his efforts to serving on numerous boards and youth-serving committees with various organizations; and he has been a board member of the Massachusetts Association of Approved Private Schools, according to a press release.
Turning Point board Chairman Steve Deorocki said in the release, “We are very pleased to have Alan leading the TPI organization. With his experience and management abilities, he will positively impact our staff and the lives of all our individuals at Turning Point. Under Alan’s direction, we will be better positioned to expand our services in concert with DDS and focus on growing our Turning 22 Program.”
Klein and his wife, Liz, a registered nurse, live north of Boston and have two children and three grandchildren.
Turning Point, founded in Newburyport in 1971 and located at 5 Perry Way, is committed to providing exceptional services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organization serves 150 people in 36 homes in 12 communities across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. TPI also provides support to 25 people in the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore who receive individual support services.
For more: www.turningpointinc.org.
