NEWBURY – A two-alarm fire heavily damaged what was once Angie’s Service at the corner of Plum Island Boulevard and Old Point Road on Tuesday afternoon, tearing apart one of the building’s storage units.
Jeff Christensen of 10 Old Point Road, an adjacent property, said he called 911 about 1:30 p.m. after seeing flames shooting out a garage door.
“It was burning really good,” said Christensen, who owns The Cottage Island Market nearby.
A sign on the former garage reads: “Plum Island Properties, Sales/Vacation Rentals.” Christensen and his family own that business as well, according to the Plum Island Properties website.
Christensen and others in the building next door fled their home and watched as area firefighters quickly put out the fire. Assisting Newbury firefighters were firefighters from Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley, West Newbury and surrounding communities.
Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said the blaze’s cause has yet to be determined but added that the state fire marshal’s office would investigate. There were no injuries.
A man who said he runs his carpentry business in the space next to the one that caught fire said that area contained mattresses, beach toys and other items.
For more than an hour, traffic was diverted onto Sunset Drive as Plum Island Boulevard was closed in both directions. That prevented most of the island’s residents from leaving and kept drivers from entering from the mainland.
Police were forced to track down a motorist who tried to squeeze past a Newbury fire engine but clipped its front bumper. The driver was eventually spotted and interviewed by Police Chief John Lucey Jr.
