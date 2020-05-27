WEST NEWBURY — Incumbent Rich Baker is facing a challenge from Walter Burmeister for a 3-year term on the Board of Assessors at the annual Town Election. Voters will fill 17 municipal seats on the June 3 ballot.
There are no candidates for a 3-year spot on the Board of Library Trustees or to serve one year on the Housing Authority. This means the people whose names are written in on the ballot the most times, win those seats.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. for people who are able to — and comfortable with — voting in person. However, this year mail-in voting is also allowed for those registered voters who have completed a municipal election early ballot application. The form is available to download via the Town Clerk’s Office at www.wnewbury.org. Completed applications may be returned via US mail, by hand delivery, or electronically by fax or email.
Voters are reminded to allow ample mail time for submitting both the application and the ballot. All ballots must be back to the clerk’s office by Election Day.
The two candidates for Board of Assessors provided brief statements on their qualifications and reason for running:
Richard Baker (Incumbent)
Age: 60
Years in town: 28
For the past decade Baker has owned and served as president of New England Intellectual Property, a small business at 291 Main St.
“I am running to continue the Baker family tradition of public service to the West Newbury community. I have experience in valuation, law, and analysis to serve as an assessor with fairness, balance, and competence,” he said.
Baker said he believes West Newbury has one of the best assessing departments in Essex County, and he’s proud of his service with this assessing team over the past six years.
“The West Newbury assessors are dedicated to transparency, competence, and fairness. The number and size of abatements is one of the lowest in Essex County, and we are unique in the number of workshops and outreaches to the community that are held each year,” he said.
Walter Burmeister
Age: 81
Years in town: 5
Burmeister said his education and business experience prepares him to thoroughly review and analyze financial data. Founder and CEO of Facilicom International, a $500 million per year telecommunications company operating in 14 countries, he holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic, and a masters in engineering administration from George Washington University.
He seeks the office after discovering inconsistencies in property valuations in town, he said. Large variations in building factors on property record cards and on land valuations for adjoining properties, raise concerning questions, Burmeister said. Property owners need easier access to assessment information and encouragement to participate in the process. He said he would hunt for discrepancies in the tax database, with an eye toward getting all properties fairly assessed.
“I believe everyone should pay their fair share of taxes — no
more, no less,” said Burmeister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.