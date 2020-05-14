NEWBURY — Incumbent Tree Warden Tim Lamprey will receive a challenge in the town election from Bernie Field, a lifelong Byfield resident.
The election is June 16 with early and absentee voting happening now. Polling hours have yet to be set. Voters will fill 14 municipal seats on the annual ballot. The deadline to register to vote is June 5.
The annual Town Meeting is June 9 at 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School. The deadline to register to vote is May 20.
The town clerk’s office is encouraging mail-in voting and has sent ballots to registered voters. Anyone who is registered to vote but did not receive a ballot can access one at the election/town meeting link at www.townofnewbury.org.
The candidates for tree warden were asked to comment on why they are the best person to fill this position.
Bernie Field
Age: 47
Years in town: 47
Field enjoys being actively involved in the community. As a Highway Department employee, he has identified numerous compromised trees which, if elected, he would be proactive and efficient in removing.
Trees are key to the Field family’s business. With help from their children and grandchildren, Field’s parents, Bernie and Sheila, tap thousands of gallons of sap from maple trees each year. It’s a lineage that traces back to the Field Family Sugar House, a 300-year-old line of syrup makers from Leverett. “We’re all involved in the production of the lovely syrup,” Field said.
Timothy Lamprey
Age: 68
Years in town: 14
“I have been the tree warden for the town of Newbury for approximately four years. I graduated from the college program at Essex Agricultural and Technical School with a degree in natural resources. I graduated from the University of Massachusetts, earning a bachelor’s degree in park management. Upon graduation, I started working in the lawn and garden industry. I worked in the industry for 45 years, with the last 37 years as the owner of Harbor Garden Center in Salisbury before retiring in 2019.
