Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury will open as a vaccination site this weekend with a limited number of shots for residents in nine communities who are eligible through Phase 1 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Groveland recently joined Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown, Salisbury and Rowley in their collaborative effort to provide Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to a limited number of eligible residents.
The clinic also includes Amesbury High School as an eventual vaccination site but for now, only the Page School is involved and only for people who have already registered.
Those eligible include first responders, those who work in congregate care settings, home-based health care workers and health care workers providing “non-COVID-facing care.”
Groveland officials are reaching out to residents eligible through Phase 1 to schedule appointments. Residents may also call the Board of Health at 978-556-7210 with questions about eligibility.
Council on Aging directors in these communities are creating waitlists for residents who are at least 75 years old or have two or more comorbidities. It is estimated that approximately 100 additional vaccinations will be given at the clinics this weekend to those on the waitlists.
Groveland residents can call Council on Aging Director Lynne Stanton at 978-372-1101, or email LStanton@grovelandma.com or NBurke@grovelandma.com if they believe they are eligible to be added to a waitlist.
These nine communities are actively seeking additional doses to distribute through the clinics, but have not received further details yet from the state. Information about any future clinics will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Residents are advised to continue seeking alternate vaccination appointments. Eligible residents can visit the state’s website to check appointment availability at vaccination sites near them.
To make an appointment at a vaccination site, go to www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Residents are also encouraged to check in with local pharmacies and their primary care provider to learn more about potential avenues for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are not anticipated to be made available to the general public until April.
For more updates, Groveland residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED alerts, which is used to disperse information about emergencies and critical community efforts.
To sign up for a CodeRED account, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/6E8290CFCD90.
All updates regarding the pandemic and vaccination opportunities will be posted on the town’s website at grovelandma.com.
Those who need assistance or have difficulty setting up a CodeRED account may contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.
