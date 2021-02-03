The Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury and Amesbury High School will open as vaccinations sites this weekend for residents across nine communities who are eligible through Phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
The town of Groveland recently joined Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown, Salisbury and Rowley in their collaborative effort to provide Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to a limited number of eligible residents.
Those eligible for the vaccine include first responders, those who work in congregate care settings, home-based health care workers and health care workers providing non-COVID-facing care.
Groveland officials are actively reaching out to residents eligible for the clinic through Phase 1 to schedule appointments. Residents may also call the Board of Health at 978-556-7210 with questions about eligibility.
Council on Aging directors across these communities are creating waitlists for residents either aged 75 and older or with two or more comorbidities. It is estimated that approximately 100 additional vaccines will be distributed at the clinics this weekend to those on the waitlists.
Groveland residents can call Council on Aging Director Lynne Stanton at 978-372-1101, or email LStanton@grovelandma.com or NBurke@grovelandma.com, if they believe they are eligible to be added to a waitlist.
These nine communities are actively seeking additional doses to distribute through these clinics, but have not received further details yet from the state. Information about any future clinics will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Residents are advised to continue seeking out alternate vaccination appointments. Eligible residents can visit the state's website to check appointment availability at vaccination sites near them.
To make an appointment at a vaccination site, go to www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Residents are also encouraged to check in with local pharmacies and their primary care provider to learn more about potential avenues for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are not anticipated to be made available to the general public until this April.
For more updates, Groveland residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED alerts, which the uses to disperse information regarding emergencies and critical community efforts.
To sign up for a CodeRED account, visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/6E8290CFCD90.
All updates regarding the pandemic and vaccination opportunities will also be posted on the town's website at grovelandma.com.
Those in need of assistance or have difficulty setting up a CodeRED account may contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.
