Two Democratic candidates to address I-RISE meeting

NEWBURYPORT – Two Democratic candidates for state representative will be the featured speakers Tuesday at the Indivisible-RISE Newburyport monthly meeting.
The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
The candidates are Christina Eckert, candidate for the Second Essex District seat held by Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and Amber Hewett, candidate for the First Essex District seat held by Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
Eckert, a Boxford resident, is running in the district representing Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury, as well as parts of Boxford and Haverhill.
Hewett, a Newburyport resident, is running in the district representing Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. They will both explain why they are running, why change is needed, and what they intend to do differently from the incumbents. Time will be allotted for questions and answers.
In addition to monthly meetings every third Tuesday, Indivisible-RISE holds two weekly drop-in action hours that aim to boost voter engagement at the national level.
In-person action hours are suspended during social distancing, but efforts and initiatives are continuing.
For more information, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com or visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport.
