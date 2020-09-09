NEWBURYPORT — The city's Health Department will offer two free drive-thru flu shot clinics at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
The first clinic is for seniors 65 and older and will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second, for ages 4 years old and up, is Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Preregistration is required for both clinics by calling the Health Department at 978-465-4410. The department will provide a scheduled arrival time and a vaccination form to be filled out before coming to the clinic.
People must wear a face covering and a short-sleeve shirt, and remain in their vehicles. They must bring the completed vaccination form and a copy of their insurance card even though the flu shots are free.
If there is inclement weather, the Health Department will contact people to schedule a new appointment date and time.
