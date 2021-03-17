WEST NEWBURY — Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire caused extensive damage to a Maple Street home Wednesday.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the 2½-story home at 78 Maple St. when firefighters arrived shortly after 12:15 p.m., according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
A homeowner and two cats safely evacuated the home, but two people were transported to an area hospital by Atlantic Ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.
A third person was evaluated by medical personnel at the fire scene. No further details on who was injured were released.
Firefighters from five communities responded to the blaze, preventing the flames from spreading and bringing the fire under control in about half an hour. Fire crews remained at the home until about 2:30 p.m.
The home, which is uninhabitable, received major smoke, water and fire damage, Dwyer said in a press release. The residence did have working smoke alarms, he said.
Firefighters responded from West Newbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac and Newburyport while the Amesbury and Newbury fire departments provided station coverage for West Newbury. The State Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted.
Dwyer praised the firefighters, led by West Newbury Assistant Chief Benjamin Jennell.
"It was great work by all who responded today,” Dwyer said in the release. “We are lucky to have such strong mutual aid partners in our neighboring communities who are able to help out during incidents such as this. The quick response and professionalism of all who responded to today’s incident helped to mitigate the damage to the home.”
The West Newbury Fire Department and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire's cause, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
