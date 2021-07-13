AMESBURY — A new name and a familiar one could be on the municipal ballot running for City Council in November.
Roger Deschenes of 26 Winter St. has taken out nomination papers to run for a two-year term as the District 3 city councilor, according to the city clerk's office.
Deschenes has served on the Charter Review Committee, the Board of Library Trustees and was also a District 6 city councilor. The city native ran for an at-large City Council seat in 2015 but dropped out of the race before Election Day.
Deschenes' name, however, was on the November ballot that year but he picked up 389 votes to finish last in a field of six candidates.
Neither incumbent District 3 City Councilor Matt Einson nor District 1 Councilor Pam Gilday have taken out nomination papers, but political newcomer Jonathan Hickok of 464 Main St. has pulled papers for the District 1 council seat.
Spindle Tree Road resident Peter Frey has taken out nomination papers to run for a two-year term as the District 5 councilor while incumbent Tim Kisieleski has yet to do the same. Frey had not returned his papers as of Monday afternoon.
At-large Councilors Steve Stanganelli, Adrienne Lennon and Scott Mandeville have all taken out nomination papers to run for another two-year term.
District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg have also taken out nomination papers to run for another term.
Incumbent School Committee members Peter Hoyt and Abigail Jurist Levy have taken out nomination papers for reelection to four-year terms, while Fern Avenue resident Katherine Smith has pulled papers to run for a four-year seat on the committee.
Only four candidates returned their nomination papers as of Monday afternoon: Lennon, Rinaldi, Hoyt and Mayor Kassandra Gove, according to the clerk's office.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and former Selectmen James Thieverge have taken out nomination papers to run for mayor but neither has returned them.
Mayoral, at-large council and School Committee candidates must obtain 50 signatures from registered city voters to appear on the ballot, while district City Council candidates must get 25 signatures.
All candidates have until July 23 to take out nomination papers and must return them to the city clerk's office with the required number of signatures by July 27 at 5 p.m.
A preliminary election will be held Sept. 14 if more than two candidates are certified to run for any particular position.
The municipal election is Nov. 2.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.