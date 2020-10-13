NEWBURYPORT — Two Newburyport High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, district officials learned over the weekend.
In a statement to families Monday night, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said that although the exposure occurred during activities outside of school, one of the students was in the building Oct. 5-6 as part of Cohort A.
Through contact tracing district officials have identified 16 students as close contacts, otherwise known as individuals who have been within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.
Those students will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days. No staff members were asked to quarantine this time.
"We all need to continue to be vigilant in adhering to the four primary public health risk reduction pillars to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our school community and to continue in-person learning," Gallagher said.
The four primary public health risk reduction pillars include wearing a mask properly over the nose and mouth, maintaining a six-feet distance from others to prevent exposure, practicing good hand hygiene and staying home when sick, Gallagher explained.
Since the start of the school year, the district has had two staff members at the high school test positive for COVID-19, as well as two students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
