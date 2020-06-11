Two restaurant owners say city isn't doing enough for outdoor dining

NEWBURYPORT – Owners of three downtown restaurants asked city leaders on Wednesday to expand their efforts to allow outdoor dining, less than 48 hours after the City Council agreed to close parts of State Street during two weekends this month.
Suzanne Maitland of The Paddle Inn and Nancy Batista Caswell, owner of Brine and Ceia, all on State Street, said while they appreciated the council’s gesture, it didn’t go far enough.
On Monday, the council announced State Street would be partially closed to vehicles between Middle and Essex streets for two four-day “events” that allow restaurants to place seating on the sidewalk and street between 4 and 11 p.m. The first “event” will be the evenings of June 18 through June 21. The second “event” will run the evenings of June 25 through June 28.
The council also announced restaurant owners can apply for licenses to place tables, chairs and merchandise displays on city-owned property during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. Applications are due today.
“I think it’s awesome and appreciated, however, they are just two trial dates,” Maitland said.
Council President Jared Eigerman said the two “events” were as far as the city was willing to go for now. Officials will keep a close watch to determine if additional or expanded closures will take place.
“We were not prepared to go farther than that,” Eigerman said.
In a statement to The Daily News, Caswell and Maitland said the city’s direction was still unclear and accused leadership of playing it safe.
“This is not a time to take the path of least resistance,” the statement reads. “It is a time to lead and to make broad, bold changes to salvage and strengthen what makes downtown, thus Newburyport, so unique and special.”
The letter, which was sent to the newspaper hours before the City Council’s decision, goes on to say Brine and the Paddle Inn, along with retail businesses on the east side of State Street, are in a particularly precarious position because they have fewer options to expand their outdoor footprint than establishments across the street.
“Most other downtown businesses on the opposite side of State Street and Merrimac Street can expand onto private property, to Inn Street or already have ample outdoor space. We simply have no option other than to expand our patio spaces and retail racks onto the sidewalk and use the parking spaces in front of our businesses,” according to the statement.
Maitland said The Paddle Inn is one of the smallest restaurants in the city and desperately needs more space. She also said the city’s decision to create outdoor dining later this month did not change her stance nor lessen her concern.
“Without extra space, we only have two to four tables and that’s not sustainable,” she said in a separate interview.
Eigerman said the council decision to focus on two weekends was made after weighing concerns of downtown residents, retailers and other restaurants.
“It’s not black and white,” Eigerman said, adding that councilors received “violent criticism” for the steps they already took.
One option that was not strongly considered was shutting down downtown streets for extended periods to allow outdoor dining for several months.
Waltham officials made news earlier this week when they announced that Moody Street, home to dozens of restaurants and retail shops, would be closed to vehicles for the summer.
“We’re not other cities,” Eigerman said, adding that Newburyport has fewer streets and traffic patterns than Waltham and other communities.
“I have no regrets,” Eigerman said.
