Two run for moderator in Newbury

NEWBURY — Richard “Dick” Bazirgan and Jonathan Bursaw are vying for town moderator in the annual town election.
The post was previously held by Christopher Armstrong, who is not seeking re-election.
Election day is June 16, with early and absentee voting happening now. Polling hours have yet to be set.
Voters will fill 14 municipal seats on the ballot. The deadline to register to vote is June 5.
The annual Town Meeting is June 9 at 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School. The deadline to register to vote is May 20. The town clerk’s office is encouraging mail-in voting and has sent ballots to registered voters. Anyone who is registered to vote but did not receive a ballot can access one at the election/town meeting link at www.townofnewbury.org.
The candidates for moderator were asked to comment on why they are the best person to fill this position.
Richard “Dick” Bazirgan
Age: 74
Years in town: 45
Bazirgan is a veteran and graduate of Northeastern University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
He has served in several capacities in town: Triton Regional School Committee, eight years, including chair; town governance committee, two years; and co-chair of the Triton Heroes fundraiser. His four children attended the public schools.
Bazirgan has served as moderator of First Church of Newbury and assistant moderator of Central Congregational Church. He’s been accepted into a course on moderating at Harvard Law School.
“My philosophy as moderator is to have no agenda, and no opinion, only looking to understand all sides of each issue. I’ll move the meeting along, ask that people state their case once, then give someone else a chance,” Bazirgan said. “I ask for your vote, and promise you will not be disappointed.”
Jonathan Bursaw
Age: 67
Years in town: 25
Bursaw regularly attends town meetings and seeks to make a significant contribution to the community he’s called home for 25 years.
He draws his leadership experience from a career managing Bursaw Oil Corp. — a third-generation family operation in Danvers; his role as chair of North Shore Bank’s board of directors; and his long-term commitment to Rotary International.
Bursaw said he knows what it “takes to keep the focus, maintain order, and move the docket forward” without allowing personal agendas to interfere and that seven years as a member of the Coast Guard Reserve taught him effective problem-solving skills.
“My business experience, management skills, and college degree in economics/management, as well as my leadership ability, personal values, and familiarity with town meeting protocol, combine to give me the insight and understanding needed to successfully facilitate town meetings,” Bursaw said.
