WEST NEWBURY — The newest full-time member of the Planning Board is receiving a challenge at the Town Elections on June 3. Incumbent Timothy Cronin, who was appointed to fill an open seat in March 2019, is campaigning to hold onto the 5-year post in a contest with Jon Johnson.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. for people who are able to — and comfortable with — voting in person. However, this year mail-in voting at the town election is also allowed for those registered voters who have completed a municipal election early ballot application. The form is available to download via the Town Clerk’s Office at www.wnewbury.org.
Completed applications may be returned via US mail, by hand delivery, or electronically by fax or email. All ballots must be at the clerk’s office by Election Day.
Of the 17 municipal positions on this year’s local ballot, two have no candidates running to fill them: a 3-year term on the Board of Library Trustees and a 1-year term on the Housing Authority.
Cronin and Johnson agreed to briefly comment on why they are running for a spot on the five-member Planning Board.
Timothy Cronin
Age: 58
Years in town: 5
Timothy Cronin, who joined the Planning Board last March, is an attorney with Eversource. He has practiced law for more than 30 years.
“West Newbury is fortunate to have so many excellent, dedicated volunteers — including my fellow Planning Board members — which is necessary to keep our small community thriving,” he said, “I look forward to doing what I can to keep our town a special place to live.”
Jon M Johnson
Age: 55
Years in town: 10
With 35 years in the construction industry — 24 years as vice president of projects at Construction Solutions in Amesbury — Johnson said he offers expertise in technical plan review, progress inspections, and overseeing projects.
“Our small community has seen considerable growth over the past decade,” he said. Protecting and enforcing voter-supported zoning bylaws and subdivision regulations is key. He said he would seek innovative ways to attract Chapter 40B projects that are appropriately scaled for the community, unlike what’s currently proposed for Coffin Street. He said he would use his relevant skills and experience to give back to a community that has been so welcoming to him.
