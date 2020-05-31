WEST NEWBURY — There’s room for one more person on the Board of Library Trustees.
Incumbent Wendy Reed and Sandra Nawrocki are running for two of the three available three-year seats on the board that appear on the town ballot Wednesday, but no candidate is running for the final open seat.
This makes the post ripe for a write-in campaign — meaning the person whose name is written in on the ballot the most times wins the seat. There is also no one seeking to fill a one-year term on the Housing Authority.
Incumbent Thomas R. Salvo is running unopposed for a two-year seat on the library board, with 17 open seats for voters to fill in the town election.
Nawrocki, 70, and her husband have lived in town for a decade. She’s worked for 14 years as a corporate research librarian at Raytheon in Tewksbury and five years as a substitute librarian at Newburyport Public Library. Nawrocki holds a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College.
“I look forward to serving as a West Newbury library trustee,” she said.
Reed, 59, has been a West Newbury resident for 25 years. During her first term on the board, she served on the library director search subcommittee and acted as a liaison with the Public Works Department for building evaluation and repair. As a regular patron of the library, Reed said she is well-acquainted with collections, services and staff.
“I believe the library is a true community meeting place, where residents of all ages, interests and ideas gather and are informed and entertained,” she said.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., for people who are able to — and comfortable with — voting in person.
But mail-in voting for the election is also allowed for those registered voters who have completed a municipal election early ballot application. The form is available to download via the town clerk’s office at www.wnewbury.org.
Completed applications may be returned via mail, by hand delivery, or electronically by fax or email. Voters are reminded to allow ample mail time for submitting both the application and the ballot. All ballots must be in at the town clerk’s office by Wednesday.
Other contested races this year include incumbent Tim Cronin and Jon Johnson running for a five-year seat on the Planning Board; and incumbent Rich Baker and Walter Burmeister competing for three years on the Board of Assessors.
There are two contests for seats on the Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners — William Bradley Buschur and Jarrod P. Yoder for a three-year term; and Buschur, Raymond Antonopoulos and Wendy L. Willis for a one-year stint.
“Mr. Buschur can run for both, but can only accept one position,” explained Town Clerk Michael McCarron. Should he win both of the Park and Recreation seats, he must choose the one he wishes to accept and the second leading vote-getter for the rejected position fills that seat.
