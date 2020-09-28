MERRIMAC — Two selectmen recently announced their resignations but only one seat will be filled by the end of the year.
First-term Selectman Holly Moran sent a letter to the board dated Aug. 31 to announce she intends to resign her seat effective Nov. 3.
"I take great pride in serving the residents of Merrimac as selectman," wrote Moran, who was elected in May 2019. "It has truly been an honor to be supported and trusted with the responsibilities of this role by my community members."
The other selectmen accepted Moran's resignation Sept. 14.
Moran said Friday that she needs to prioritize the at-home education of her three young children.
"My first responsibility is to my family," Moran said. "My only regret is that I wish I had a more reasonable expectation of the amount of time that I let the (selectman) role consume. I hope that Merrimac doesn't feel like I let them down because a part of me does. But, at the same time, I have a better understanding of what my role will be in my children's education moving forward."
Moran said she will remain a member of the Affordable Housing Board of Trustees and will "still be around."
"If people will have me, I may run again," she said. "I do very much enjoy the role and I've spent a lot of time researching and talking to people. So I do have a better perspective on any particular issue and I do still plan on being very active in town."
Moran's announcement comes on the heels of fellow first-term Selectman Ralph Spencer's resignation in late June. Spencer’s seat will be filled in a special town election Nov. 3.
Moran's name won't be on the ballot and the Board of Selectmen voted on Sept. 14 not to hold another special election to fill her seat because of the cost.
"I had hoped my resignation would have been in time for someone to replace me on Nov. 3," Moran said. "But I was not in time for that. So I apologize profusely to (selectmen) Chairman Joel Breen."
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said holding a special election to fill Moran's seat in December would cost the town an additional $10,000. Selectmen decided to wait until the spring election in May.
"The selectmen will run as a two-member board until the spring town election," Lay Sabbagh said. "By law, they are required to give the town clerk's office 65 days to put together an election. So they missed an opportunity to put it on the ballot on Nov. 3."
Five candidates have emerged to fill Spencer’s seat: Benjamin Beaulieu of 15 Burnside Lane, Robert Bender of 55 School St., Timothy Boyd of 20 Hansom Drive, Genevieve Donahue of 40 Winter St. and Chris Manni of 10 Dunvegan Drive. They have all received the necessary 34 signatures from registered voters to be placed on the ballot Nov. 3.
Nov. 3 also marks the presidential election and Lay Sabbagh reminded residents they will receive two ballots at the polls that day.
"Voters will be given the opportunity to vote in both elections," Lay Sabbagh said. "So will people who request ballots by mail."
Early voting is also expected to begin at Town Hall on Oct. 17.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
