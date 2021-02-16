AMESBURY – Local firefighters and state troopers responded to two "probable overdoses" Friday night along Interstate 495 north.
When Trooper Jack Donaldson responded between the exits for Broad Street and Route 150 about 9 p.m., he saw emergency medical technicians performing CPR on a man and woman.
Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief James Nolan said both "had pulses" when they were transported by local and Merrimac-based ambulances to Lawrence General and Anna Jaques hospitals. They were later transferred to other hospitals, Nolan added.
The two victims were from Kittery, Maine, according to state police records. Their names were not released.
Police were alerted after a motorist spotted the vehicle parked along the highway.
