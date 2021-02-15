AMESBURY – Local firefighters and state troopers responded to two "probable overdoses" Friday night alongside Interstate 495 north in Amesbury.
When Trooper Jack Donaldson responded between the exits for Broad Street and Route 150 around 9 p.m., he saw emergency medical technicians performing CPR on a man and woman.
Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief James Nolan said both "had pulses" when they were transported by local and Merrimac-based ambulances to Lawrence General and Anna Jaques hospitals. They were later transferred to other hospitals, Nolan added.
According to state police records, the two victims were from Kittery, Maine. Their names were not released.
Police were alerted to the scene after a motorist spotted the vehicle parked alongside the highway.
