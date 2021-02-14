NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library has programs coming up on estate planning and consumer rights and responsibilities.
The first virtual (online) program will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 on "Enlightened Estate Planning" with attorney Tara K. Wilson of Andover.
She will share highlights from her new book, "Trustworthy: Enlightened Estate Planning", and provide a broad overview and tips for putting a good trust-based estate plan in place. This event will be held on Zoom. People can register online via the library event calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/02-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428 x 242. A link will be emailed to participants automatically. If you do not receive a link, please email info@newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428 x242.
On March 1 at 2:30 p.m., the NPL hosts a program on "Consumer Rights and Responsibilities" via Zoom.
National Consumer Protection Week is Feb. 28 to March 6. Thomas Joy will discuss consumers’ and tenants’ rights and responsibilities. Joy is the executive director of the North Essex Dispute Resolution Center, Inc., which provides free consumer protection and mediation services. Topics to be discussed include shoppers' rights and internet sales; home improvement contracts; car sales and repairs; tenants' rights and the dispute resolution process. People can register to get the Zoom link via the Library event calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/03-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428 x242.
For more about the library: www.newburyportpl.org.
