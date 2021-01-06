WEST NEWBURY — Parking lots at two popular outdoor recreation spots in town are again open to nonresidents after selectmen agreed Monday to rescind a parking ban issued at the start of the pandemic last spring that limited spaces to residents only at the Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill recreation areas.
Illegally parked vehicles were given $15 tickets during the residents-only period. West Newbury residents were required to display free parking permits — issued by the Board of Health upon request — or pay the fine as well.
The Board of Health voted to recommend selectmen reverse their original limitation — something Selectmen David Archibald and Glenn Kemper were hesitant to do when the recommendation first came before them last month.
Blake Seale of the Board of Health said one of the biggest factors in his board’s decision was that the athletic fields on Pipestave Hill are hosting flag football and soccer games which draw upward of 60 vehicles to the adjacent parking lot per event.
No marked increase in COVID 19 infections has resulted, he noted. Opening the lots to the general public again would likely draw fewer vehicles at one time, Seale said.
Initially, Archibald remained unconvinced. Arguing that impacts from the pandemic have not improved in the last month or so — and are actually getting worse, he questioned the wisdom of essentially inviting out-of-towners to come to West Newbury's most frequented recreation spots.
“If it made sense (to limit access) in April, to me it still makes sense,” Archibald said, later adding, “My job is to protect the people in West Newbury. Call me, call us, but I don’t care about the people in New Hampshire.”
But Selectman Rick Parker said he favors encouraging the general public to use outdoor outlets in and out of town. West Newbury residents utilize the neighboring rail trail, beaches and recreation spots in other nearby communities, he noted, adding, “We’re not an island.”
“Unfortunately, people need to get out for their mental health right now,” Seale said.
Health Agent Paul Sevigny said the limitations in April were in line with park and recreation closings at the state level.
“We understand (how the virus is transmitted) better now than we did back in the spring,” he said.
There have been no documented cases of transmission from players using the ballfields, and Sevigny believes allowing the added access will not be detrimental to public health.
Seale stressed that everyone coming to enjoy the fields and trails would be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. He suggested imposing a requirement that all dogs at the recreation spots be leashed for the foreseeable future since wayward animals pose a risk of unintended contact and possible human exposure to the virus.
Sevigny noted that a volunteer who issued parking permits during the summer is no longer available. He has been managing the requests himself but stressed that soon he will need to be fully focused on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
Town Manager Angus Jennings added that more than a dozen parking tickets from those who violated the ban have generated appeals that he had to address. There is no policy to guide him so he has had “to make judgment calls.”
“I will change my opinion,” Archibald said toward the end of the discussion.
Although not convinced by the scientific arguments for the reversal, Archibald agreed to vote with Parker ''because it is an administrative and enforcement nightmare.” But he wants this issue brought back to selectmen if “chaos ensues.”
Kemper was not present at the meeting Monday.
“We can open it up and if it turns into a problem, we could shut it down,” Sevigny said.
Jennings will instruct the Public Works Department to install signs that clearly stipulate the protocols required for use of the recreation areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.