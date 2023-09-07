NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting the upcoming virtual program "Abandon Ship! The Most Unique Story of WW2" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.
German U-boats were the most feared predator of the sea during the early years of World War II. But on Sept. 12, 1942 a U-boat sunk a 600-foot British troop ship some 600 miles from the Atlantic – then turned around and started saving the passengers from shark attacks, drowning and exposure. Why?
Using powerpoint images of of the real people and vessels involved, this one-hour long program, led by Alison O’leary, discusses the technology of German U-boats, the strategic decisions that sent the Laconia to sea alone, and how one lifeboat of survivors drifted all the way to Africa.
This event is intended for adults. Virtual registration required.
To register or to check out all the events that are coming up, call the library at 978-465-4428 or visit: newburyportlibrary.org.
Those who sign up and cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
