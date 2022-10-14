NEWBURYPORT — Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., earlier this week singled out Newburyport amidst continued investigation into what they consider misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds for schools across the country.
In 2021, Congress awarded $120 billion in new Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding related to COVID relief.
Previously Congress set aside $13.2 billion in CARES Act funding, which was signed into law March 27, 2020, and kicked off a variety of programs to address issues related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and $54.3 billion in the COVID Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and included $900 billion in supplemental appropriations for COVID-19 relief, for the ESSER Fund.
House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) and House Committee on Education and Labor Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) are following up on reports which they say indicate billions of taxpayer dollars are now being used to push what they claim to be left-leaning ideologies in public schools rather than to fix the significant academic gaps caused by school closures.
Comer and Foxx’s efforts led them to compile various instances of misappropriated funds brought to their attention by citizens across the country, and one which they made specific note of was an instance in Newburyport.
“One particularly bizarre example is from Newburyport, Massachusetts, where the Newburyport Public Schools spent at least $56,800 in ESSER funds to hire a consultant named Michael Eatman,” the Republican lawmaker said. “According to documents obtained by Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans, Mr. Eatman’s services included ‘coaching’ a high school principal to use a racial slur in front of other faculty members.”
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said in a statement issued Thursday evening that the district has been “made aware of a letter written by Congressman James Comer and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Republican Leaders on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Education and Labor, to US Secretary of Education Cardona that inaccurately describes the cost of professional development and incorrectly implies the misuse of ESSER funds in the Newburyport Public School. In addition, the letter misrepresents a faculty meeting dialogue.
“ESSER funds are regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). DESE officials are also aware of this letter.”
In an earlier conversation with the Daily News, Gallagher confirmed the incident involving the school’s principal occurred.
The two House committees wrote to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Sept. 14, 2022 requesting information on this reported misuse of taxpayer dollars but did not receive a response. That prompted the lawmakers to release a report earlier this week.
The Republican lawmakers wrote that reactions to this event ranged from discomfort to people claiming it was “amazing” and “model[ed] for all of us what courage and vulnerability look[ed] like in action.” The Republican lawmakers made clear in their statement that this is not what the relief funds are meant for as it appeared to have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief.
“Moreover, under no circumstances should the American people fund the ‘coaching’ of educators to use racial slurs for any purpose and/or at any time,” Republican lawmakers continued. “This is both a waste and a misuse of taxpayer dollars.”
The report echoes sentiments shared recently by the local group Citizens for Responsible Education, who claim that the Newburyport school system is wasting money on teaching their children inappropriate materials rather than focusing on traditional education. To address their issues with the current state of schools, the CRE will be hosting a forum at the Newburyport Elks Club on Oct. 20.
