LOWELL – The following Greater Newburyport residents have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Amesbury: David Blumsack, Ethan Griffin, Jack McCarthy, Tyler Pouliot, Alicia Cox, Drew Everett, Jacob Blumsack, Abel Dawson, Brianna Duchemin, Thomas Newell, Riley Newell, Benjamin McAfee, Caitlyn Coleman, Luke Lagos, Chelsea Lynch, Adrianna Ayers, Samuel Johnson, Derek Kohnle, Kyle Nadeau, Michael Lynch, Jackson Winders, Jordan Kessloff, Phoebe Winders, Tyanna Johnson, Sean Reagan and Julia Lawliss.
Byfield: Travis Madden.
Merrimac: Justin Flaherty, Briar Quinn, Mark Bouley, David Caires, Molly Drescher, Cole Duprey, Valerie Heath, Samantha Wahlgren, Daniel Gomez, Jacob Cole, Joshua Walsh, Caitlyn Cole, Joseph Winslow, Katryn Dwyer, Makenzie Rothwell and Krista Sawyer.
Newbury: Jeremy Prezioso, Marc Wood, Conrad Jankowski, Kate Carter and Ryan Sparks.
Newburyport: Brendan Romero, Shane Coskren, Nicholas Foley, Peyton Hawley, Gianna Holt-DeStefano, Disha Patel, Olivia Giunta, Asia Harmon, Matthew Rose, Allison Tervo, Nicholas Tecce, Landyn Murphy, Ethan Cohodas, Andrew Spellman, Joshua Molvar, Lauren Portalla, Stephen Jean and Adrian Tran.
Rowley: Serena Burkinshaw, Jared Drouin, Kyle McKendry, Emily Tucker and Jillian Quigley.
Salisbury: Ryan Silva, Michael Dascoli, Michael Farago, Jonathan Fiers, Spencer Meehan, Joseph Most, Patsathorn Noyvimol, Shawn Russo, Jenessa Doucette, Gianna Conte, Renee Dolloff, Siobhan Hale and Jacob Durkin.
West Newbury: Cheyenne Huberdeau, Benjamin Gill, Andrew Chapman, Jake Correnti, Colin Silva and Sophie Grace Beauparlant.
Seabrook, N.H.: Alexandria Kurland and Jennifer Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.