Umoja multicultural festival slated June 27

NEWBURYPORT — Small Solutions Big Ideas is hosting Umoja, a multicultural festival, June 27 from noon to 9 p.m. at the sculpture garden of the Newburyport Art Association, 75 Water St., and the area next to the Brown Sugar by the Sea outdoor patio.
The event will feature ceramics made by local artists Maria-Jose Garcia and Ethan Lima; photography by Willamain Somma; drawings by Kenyan youths; crafts from Uganda, Kenya and Mexico; and other vendors.
Small Solutions Big Ideas, a nonprofit, will auction off gift certificates to local venues and area trips, and will have a children’s art area, so children are welcome.
Umoja means “being together,” according to Sandra Thaxter of Small Solutions. She said the festival will feature music by John Tavano, Greg Coles and his African dancers, and Mamadou Diop and his West African world vision music.
For 11 years, Small Solutions Big Ideas has been supporting education projects in a small rural Kenyan community, and paid for the purchase of land for a community learning center.
The festival will feature videos of young Kenyans giving their speeches on global warming and their hopes for Kenya’s future.
The festival is sponsored by the Newburyport Art Association and Brown Sugar by the Sea. The restaurant is donating a percentage of profits from meals that day to Small Solutions.
There are still tables available for area crafters or small entrepreneurs to sell their wares. For information, go to smallsolutionsbigideas.org or email contact@smallsolutionsbigideas.org.
