NEWBURYPORT — Despite spending over an hour in executive session Monday night, the School Committee did not reach a resolution on an Open Meeting Law complaint made by the Newburyport Teachers Association.
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, said members would continue the conversation in another executive session Thursday at 4:30 p.m. "and we will come back into open session should we be able to reach a decision at that point."
Association President Joan Sheehan filed the Open Meeting Law complaint against the School Committee on behalf of the union Sept. 10 in regard to a meeting Aug. 17, according to documents included in this week's committee meeting packet.
During the meeting Aug. 17, which lasted 5½ hours, the committee amended the proposed district reopening plan and decided that all students in prekindergarten through 12th grade would begin the school year with a hybrid learning model.
The complaint filed by the association alleges that some committee members "were seen texting throughout the meeting which was televised on a local channel" and some members "showed extreme rudeness and disrespect toward presenters" through frequent interruptions.
The complaint also notes that prior to the meeting Aug. 17, "a parent held a meeting at his home where elected city officials (School Committee members and city councilors) were invited to discuss the plan regarding the district's reopening of schools."
The complaint does not clarify how many officials ultimately attended this meeting or if it constituted a quorum.
The complaint also alleges that during the meeting, "one member stated that he 'wrote a plan' for reopening schools and wanted his plan considered, rather than the plan that had been worked on, at great length, collaboratively by teacher leaders and administration."
In terms of a resolution, the association asked the committee for "full transparency from elected officials; training for members on the School Committee to ensure that the actions of elected officials are used appropriately within the responsibility of their positions; respectful behavior from members at all times, i.e., refraining from disparaging or disrespectful comments toward presenters and district staff members; to follow the guidelines set forth in the Newburyport School Committee Operating Principles, the Newburyport School Committee Norms of Interaction, and the MA Association of School Committees, Inc. Code of Ethics."
Also at the meeting, Superintendent Sean Gallagher provided an update following the first few days of school. Overall, he said the district was "in good shape" in terms of health and safety protocol.
One of the new protocols for school arrivals and dismissals is the use of all doors, rather than just a few, at Molin Upper Elementary School and Nock Middle School. This effort, though made to improve social distancing and to prevent bottlenecks, has ultimately made entering and exiting the school "a lot less chaotic," Gallagher said, and so it may be worth keeping in the long run.
He added that officials will continue to monitor health metrics and if COVID-19 cases remain low locally, then the district may ease students into a third in-person learning day, as early as Nov. 2.
Students in Grades 1-8 are split into two "cohorts" with one group attending in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and a second group in-person on Thursday and Friday. Officials may alternate each cohort using Wednesday as a third in-person day every other week.
For the high school, officials would look at allowing up to 50% of students in the building at a time, which would be more than the current 25%.
Recordings of previous School Committee meetings can be found at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
To access the School Committee packet for Monday, go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202020-2021/9_21_2020%20SC%20packet.pdf.
