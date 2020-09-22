NEWBURYPORT — Despite spending over an hour in executive session during its regular meeting Monday night, the School Committee did not come to a resolution regarding an Open Meeting Law complaint issued against the body by the Newburyport Teachers Association.
Mayor Donna Holaday, who also chairs the committee, said members would continue the conversation in another executive session on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. "and we will come back into open session should we be able to reach a decision at that point."
According to documents, which were included in this week's School Committee packet, Newburyport Teachers Association President Joan Sheehan filed an Open Meeting Law complaint on Sept. 10 against the School Committee on behalf of the union in regard to an Aug. 17 meeting.
During the Aug. 17 meeting, which lasted 5 1/2 hours, the School Committee amended the proposed district reopening plan and voted that all students in prekindergarten through 12th grade begin the year in a hybrid learning model.
The complaint filed by the Newburyport Teachers Association alleges that some committee members "were seen texting throughout the meeting which was televised on a local channel" and some members "showed extreme rudeness and disrespect toward presenters" through frequent interruptions.
The complaint also notes that prior to the Aug. 17 meeting, "a parent held a meeting at his home where elected city officials (School Committee members and city councilors) were invited to discuss the plan regarding the district's reopening of schools." The complaint does not clarify how many officials ultimately attended this meeting, or if it constituted a quorum.
Additionally, the complaint alleges that during the meeting, "one member stated that he 'wrote a plan' for reopening schools and wanted his plan considered, rather than the plan that had been worked on, at great length, collaboratively by teacher leaders and administration."
In terms of a resolution, the Newburyport Teachers Association asked the committee for "full transparency from elected officials; training for members on the School Committee to ensure that the actions of elected officials are used appropriately within the responsibility of their positions; respectful behavior from members at all times, i.e., refraining from disparaging or disrespectful comments toward presenters and district staff members; to follow the guidelines set forth in the Newburyport School Committee Operating Principles, the Newburyport School Committee Norms of Interaction, and the MA Association of School Committees, Inc. Code of Ethics."
Also at the meeting, Superintendent Sean Gallagher provided an update following the first few days of school. Overall, he said the district was "in good shape" in terms of health and safety protocol.
He was pleased with how students have been responding to the new guidelines and mask-wearing on the in-person learning days.
One of the new protocols for school arrivals and dismissals is the use of all doors, as opposed to just a few, at Molin Upper Elementary and Nock Middle School. This effort, though made to improve social distancing and to prevent bottlenecks, has ultimately made entering and exiting the school "a lot less chaotic," Gallagher said, and so it may be worth keeping in the long run.
Recordings of previous School Committee meetings can be found at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
To access Monday night's School Committee packet, go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202020-2021/9_21_2020%20SC%20packet.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.