The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

Amesbury: Abigail Davis and Kylie Gates.

Georgetown: Zachary Beauvais, Rebecca Corbett, Frank Deveau and Elizabeth Rando.

Groveland: Brianna Ballard, Jennifer Scanlan, Sidney Tremblay and Alexandra White.

Merrimac: Jillian Hegarty, Christine Nelson and Magnolia Nishan.

Newbury: Michael Fish.

Newburyport: Nicole Blangiardi, Michael Lawler, Dylan Poirier and Meghan Rogers.

Rowley: Emily Gebow and Alexandra Hall.

Salisbury: Amy Clark.

