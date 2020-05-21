The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.
Amesbury: Abigail Davis and Kylie Gates.
Georgetown: Zachary Beauvais, Rebecca Corbett, Frank Deveau and Elizabeth Rando.
Groveland: Brianna Ballard, Jennifer Scanlan, Sidney Tremblay and Alexandra White.
Merrimac: Jillian Hegarty, Christine Nelson and Magnolia Nishan.
Newbury: Michael Fish.
Newburyport: Nicole Blangiardi, Michael Lawler, Dylan Poirier and Meghan Rogers.
Rowley: Emily Gebow and Alexandra Hall.
Salisbury: Amy Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.