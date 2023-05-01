WEST NEWBURY — Dozens of Pentucket Regional Middle/High School students were evaluated by first responders after what was a described as a "strange smell" was discovered inside a seventh-grade science lab.
In all, 39 students were checked out at the school while one was brought to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to school and police officials.
Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day and students were sent home. After-school activities scheduled for Monday night were also cancelled.
Following the decision, School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew sent an email to parents regarding dismissal procedures. Students who drove to school and have their car keys will be allowed to drive home. Students who evacuated the building without their keys will be allowed to take the bus.
At about 9:41 a.m. seventh-graders in a third-floor middle school science lab complained about a strange smell. No experiments were in progress and no chemicals were being used at the time.
The complaints triggered a series of procedures and protocols, including a building evacuation and a mutual aid emergency response from surrounding communities. The evacuation was coordinated by the West Newbury police school resource officer.
Mutual aid responders included West Newbury police and fire, Groveland police and fire, Merrimac Fire, as well as Action Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, and an Georgetown Fire ambulance.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. A Tier 1 hazardous materials response team was called to scene. Their work is likely to take several hours, officials said
The school district will continue to update parents and guardians as more information becomes available.
