Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.