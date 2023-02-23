SALISBURY — Salisbury State Beach Reservation said goodbye to its most unique visitor of the year.
After first being spotted near a main street earlier this week, the female harp seal swam from shore Tuesday afternoon.
Ashley Stokes, director of marine mammal rescue at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, said they were notified of the animal swimming in the marshes Sunday morning.
Stokes explained that soon after the harp seal was spotted, she pulled herself onto land and began exploring the marsh. The “subadult” seal is believed to weigh several hundred pounds.
“It is completely normal for seals to haul out of the water, unlike if we were to see a dolphin, a porpoise or a whale out of the water on the beach, that’s a different story,” Stokes said. “But for seals, it’s normal because they are only semiaquatic, so they do haul out for different reasons to rest.”
Stokes said this seal appeared to be resting and that they began to monitor her. She said they noticed a wound on one of her back ankle joints and sprayed it with an antiseptic.
Stokes said that other than the animal being a bit thin, there was nothing alarming. But it is unusual to see one in this area, she said.
“We only generally see them in the winter months as they migrate down from the Arctic,” Stokes said. “And we see adult harp seals less than we see juvenile harp seals, so this was certainly a more unique case for us.”
She noted that it was particularly surprising given the lack of snow the area has received this winter.
On Monday morning, the seal left with the tide but returned that same afternoon, Stokes said.
“This time, she was along the access road to get into the reservation. So unfortunately, she was a lot more visible to the public, so she really drew a crowd,” Stokes said.
Stokes pointed out that large crowds can be stressful for the wild animals and advised people to keep their distance and report any marine mammal they see, dead or alive.
She said her team was able to offer the animal ice because harp seals and hooded seals eat it to remain hydrated and there was none in the area.
Stokes said her team checks for a “hydration mask,” which she described as markings around the seal’s eyes similar to that of a raccoon, helping them to determine if the creature is hydrated.
She explained that their goal is to interact with and touch the animal as little as possible while making sure it remains safe.
Ron Watson, a marine mammal rescue assistant, was one of the first to respond when the call came in about the harp seal.
He said there was noticeable improvement in the animal’s posture and activity level once the team provided her with ice.
“We really want to see them going into what’s called ’banana pose.’ It’s exactly what it sounds like, their heads off the ground, their tails off the ground and their belly is on the ground, so they kind of looked like a big banana,” Watson said. “And sure enough, she started to do that more frequently.”
He said once the tide was high enough, they tried to coax the seal back to the water. But the seal refused.
“She did exactly what harp seals quite frequently would do when we approached her with the herding boards,” Watson said. “At first, she showed aggression, she growled and hissed a little bit. Soon as we came close with the herding boards, she just laid down, pulled her head down, and scrunched her neck and played dead.”
He said that went on for 15 minutes before they decided the seal would eventually move on her own.
Stokes said the seal finally left with the tide Tuesday afternoon. They have not received any reports of her return.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
