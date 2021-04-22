ROWLEY — The Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone looking to get rid of unwanted medications can bring them to the police station lobby at 477 Haverhill St. and dispose of them for free.
“If you have unneeded or expired medications lying around the house, please stop by our department next Saturday to properly dispose of them,” Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said. “This is a great event for all residents and helps to prevent substance use.”
The department also has a permanent take-back box in the police station lobby for those who wish to dispose of prescriptions but are unable to make it Saturday.
Residents can drop off unwanted pills or patches. Liquids, needles, sharps and inhalers cannot be dropped off at the kiosk.
National Drug Take Back Day is a free, biannual, no-questions-asked event that gives the community the opportunity to help in the fight against substance use by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs.
In 2019 alone, an estimated 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Masks and social distancing will be required during the Rowley Police Department’s National Drug Take Back Day collection and any time residents visit the drug disposal kiosk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, Drug Take Back Day or for complete results from past Take Back Day events, visit: www.DEATakeBack.com.
