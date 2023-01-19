ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library announces the following events and programs. For more information, check its website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850. The Rowley library is located at 141 Main St. in Rowley.
Knitting and Crocheting Group
Enjoy knitting and crocheting at the Rowley Library! Our next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Drop in for the entire time or whenever you can. All levels are welcome, beginner to expert – we will all help each other. In February, join us on Wed., Feb. 8 and Thurs., Feb. 23. We meet twice monthly; watch our calendar for future dates! If you would like to get on our mailing list for group updates and reminders, please email info@rowleylibrary.org.
Yoga Mondays
Yoga - Monday evenings 5:30-7PM at the Rowley Public Library
Elissa Shoreman, founder and owner of Buddhaful Souls Yoga Studio of Rowley, teaches this gentle adult class at the Rowley Public Library Monday's from 5:30 to 7 p.m., suitable for all fitness levels. Cost is $12 per class, or $10 for Friends of the Rowley Library members. Students should bring a yoga mat or towel and wear comfortable clothes. Classes meet each Monday that is not a holiday. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rowley Public Library.
Chaco Canyon & Aztec National Monument: The center of the world 1,000 years ago
The Zoom-based lecture regarding Chaco Canyon takes place Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.
Chaco Cultural National Historical Park and Aztec Ruins National Monument preserve major centers of Ancestral Pueblo culture, dating between 850 and 1250CE. Today Chaco Canyon seems to be in the middle of nowhere; however1,000 years ago, this was the Center Place for the American Pueblo people, the middle of everything!
Buried for hundreds of years under wind-blown sands, the monumental complexes they constructed were occupied for several centuries and ultimately left behind whisper echoes from the past of a complex and sophisticated society continued by their decedents today. A National Park Ranger will guide us back in time to discover their secrets.
Offered in cooperation with the Rockport Public Library and other area libraries.
Two ways to attend: watch with us at the Rowley Library, or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.