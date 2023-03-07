NEWBURYPORT — Playwright/theatrical producer/director Anna Smulowitz and Newburyport Literary Festival founder Vicki Hendrickson will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss upcoming cultural events.
Smulowitz will discuss “Fran Dalton Remembered: Tribute to an Artist, Friend, and Courageous Human Being,” which will be held at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on March 23 at 7 p.m. The event is produced by The Actors Studio for Women’s HerStory month.
The event will feature a slide presentation of Dalton’s photos and “Stories to Share” told by a panel of Dalton’s friends, which Smulowitz will moderate. Jabberwocky Books will be on hand to sell copies of “Images of Life, Change, and Beauty,” compiled by Dalton’s lifelong friends, Colleen and Frank Stiriti.
Information on the event can be found at www.firehouse.org. Tickets are $20 or $15 for seniors and students. Proceeds will benefit the Newburyport Arts Collective.
Hendrickson will talk about the origins of the Newburyport Literary Festival, which has hosted hundreds of authors and thousands of participants over its 18-year history. She will discuss how integral the community has been to its success.
This festival is April 28-30 and will be a hybrid of in-person events Friday and Saturday and virtual events Sunday.
The kickoff event at the Firehouse Center will feature a longtime festival favorite, local author Andre Dubus III, in conversation with 2023 festival honoree Peter Orner, director of creative writing at Dartmouth College and author of short stories, novels and essays whose newest release, “Still No Word From You,” has been long-listed for the 2023 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the art of the essay.
Other featured writers will include nonfiction authors Alan Lightman, M.G. Barlow, Dr. Karen Fine and Dr. Katherine Sharp Landdeck, and fiction authors Kai Harris, Rebecca Makkai, William Martin and Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, among many others.
For a complete list of festival authors and events, visit www.newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
