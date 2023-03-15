NEWBURYPORT — The following is a list of upcoming events at Emma Andrews Library and Community Center.
Story hour
Every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-5. Reading, singing and crafts. On March 20, Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher will be guest reader.
Music and movement for toddlers
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Story hour
Every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-5.
Knitting group
The library’s knitting group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to all.
Library services
New books are purchased on a regular basis. Current titles are available in the new book section. The children’s collection is updated and current as well. Children are welcome for free play in the children’s room. Editions of The Daily News are available through the generous donation of a patron.
The library is at 77 Purchase St. and open Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
