NEWBURY — The Friends of the Newbury Town Library’s annual Harvest Fest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
The Literary Pumpkin Contest with prizes is always a big hit. The Literary Pumpkins can be submitted at the library from Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m. and must reference a work of literature.
Entry forms must be filled out and are available at the library or they can be printed from the website at newburylibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/FINAL-Literary-Pumpkin-Contest-2022.pdf.
Once again, you can win raffle prizes, including gift cards to Mission Oak Grill, $100, Riverwalk Brewing, $75, Henry Bear’s Park, $50 and many others. Entry tickets will be available at the library starting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Visit the library’s newly renovated Friends Book Sale Room. “Like new” books by popular authors, cookbooks, children’s books, CDs and videos are for sale. While there, check out Newbury hats and flags available for purchase at low prices.
There will be a Touch-A-Truck event along with fun kids crafts, games, activities and snacks. The Touch-A-Truck event will have a quiet hour from 1 to 2 pm. Children can climb into a truck, police car, ambulance, tractor and more for an exciting thrill.
A fall-themed photo booth will be available for family pictures – costumes are always welcome.
Outdoors, rain or shine. All proceeds are used to support library programs and presentations such the Genealogy Club using Ancestry.com, Haunted Lighthouses and Mighty Storms of New England with WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher.
